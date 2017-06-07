Jack Laugher & Chris Mears back for World Championships in Budapest

Laugher and Mears won in Rio with a scorre of 454.32 to add to their Commonwealth and European crowns.

Olympic gold medallists Jack Laugher and Chris Mears are in a 12-strong British team for the World Championships in Budapest next month.

The pair, who won the synchronised 3m springboard title in Rio, were injured for the British Championships but have won three World Series medals in 2017.

Tom Daley and Dan Goodfellow, synchro 10m platform bronze medallists in Rio, will again team up with Daley also competing in the individual event.

Grace Reid is entered in three events.

She competes in the 3m Springboard, the 3m Synchro with Katherine Torrance and the Mixed 3m Synchro with Daley.

The squad features six World Championship debutants and the event takes place from 14-30 July.

Great Britain team: Jack Laugher (City of Leeds), Chris Mears (City of Leeds), Ross Haslam (City of Sheffield), Grace Reid (Edinburgh Diving), Katherine Torrance (City of Leeds), Tom Daley (Dive London), Daniel Goodfellow (City of Leeds), Tonia Couch (Plymouth Diving), Lois Toulson (City of Leeds), Robyn Birch (Dive London), Matty Lee (City of Leeds), James Heatly (Edinburgh Diving)