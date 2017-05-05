Tom Daley has minor hip surgery - British diver expected to make quick recovery

Daley is expected to make a fully recovery in time for major events in June and July

Double Olympic bronze medallist Tom Daley is expected to make a quick recovery after having an operation on a minor hip injury on Thursday.

The 22-year-old wrote in an Instagram post: "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger! Back on the board soon."

Daley last competed at a Diving World Series event in Canada in April.

He is next due to compete at the British Championships in Edinburgh in June, before the World Championships in Budapest in July.

Daley's bronze in the 10m platform in Windsor, Canada meant he finished third overall in the four-leg World Series, with three bronzes and a silver.

Jack Laugher won 3m springboard gold to finish second overall, while fellow Britons Tonia Couch and Lois Toulson won bronze in the women's 10m synchro for fourth overall.