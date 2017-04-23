Tom Daley: GB diver wins 10m platform bronze at World Series event in Canada

  • From the section Diving
Tom Daley
Daley won bronze in the 3m synchro and the 10m platform at the previous World Series leg in Kazan, Russia

Britain's Tom Daley won bronze in the 10m platform on the final day of the Diving World Series event in Windsor, Canada.

The result means Daley, 22, finishes third overall in the four-leg World Series with three bronzes and a silver.

China's Chen Aisen has won every leg of the event to take overall victory.

On Saturday, Briton Jack Laugher won 3m springboard gold, while compatriots Tonia Couch and Lois Toulson won bronze in the women's 10m synchro on Friday.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little Strikers

Little Strikers U5s Football Coaching sessions
Girl with tennis racquet

Tennis Coaching For All

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired