Tom Daley: GB diver wins 10m platform bronze at World Series event in Canada
Britain's Tom Daley won bronze in the 10m platform on the final day of the Diving World Series event in Windsor, Canada.
The result means Daley, 22, finishes third overall in the four-leg World Series with three bronzes and a silver.
China's Chen Aisen has won every leg of the event to take overall victory.
On Saturday, Briton Jack Laugher won 3m springboard gold, while compatriots Tonia Couch and Lois Toulson won bronze in the women's 10m synchro on Friday.