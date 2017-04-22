Diving World Series: Jack Laugher wins 3m springboard gold for GB in Canada

  • From the section Diving
Jack Laugher
Laugher also won gold at the World Cup leg in China in March

Great Britain's Jack Laugher won gold in the 3m springboard at the FINA/NVC Diving World Series in Canada.

Laugher, who won Great Britain's first Olympic diving gold medal with Chris Mears in the synchronised 3m springboard in Rio last summer, scored 567.15 points from his six dives.

In Windsor, he finished nearly 40 points ahead of China's Xie Siyi, whose second place earned him overall victory in the four-leg World Series.

Laugher finished in second place.

He won the first leg of the event in Beijing, but a second-placed finish in Guangzhou, China followed by fourth in Kazan, Russia, cost him overall success.

On Friday, Laugher and Mears finished seventh in the synchronised 3m springboard final.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired