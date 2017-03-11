Diving World Series: Tom Daley wins 10m platform silver in China

From the section

Tom Daley won gold at the World Championships in 2009 and 2015

Britain's Tom Daley won silver in the 10m platform at the Diving World Series in China.

The 22-year-old, who took bronze in the synchronised 10m platform at the Rio Olympics, finished with 531.45 points.

China's Chen Aisen won gold with 601.15 points in Saturday's event, while his compatriot Yang Hao secured bronze with 526.65.

Jack Laugher claimed his second medal in Guangzhou on Friday when he won silver in the men's 3m springboard.