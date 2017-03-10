Diving World Series: Jack Laugher wins second silver in Guangzhou

Diver Jack Laugher
Laugher won silver in the individual 3m springboard event at the Rio Olympics

Britain's Jack Laugher claimed his second medal at the Diving World Series in China with silver in the men's 3m springboard event.

The 22-year-old double Rio medallist had won 3m synchro silver with Chris Mears in Guangzhou on Thursday.

Laugher finished with 529.05 points to take second place behind Chinese winner Xie Siyi (556.20) while his compatriot Cao Yuan (519.80) was third.

Tom Daley and Grace Reid were fifth in the mixed 3m synchro.

Reid and Kat Torrance failed to make the final of the women's 3m springboard.

