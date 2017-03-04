GB's Jack Laugher wins 3m springboard at Diving World Series

Jack Laugher won gold and silver at Rio 2016

Great Britain's Jack Laugher won gold in the men's individual 3m springboard at the Diving World Series in China.

Laugher led after his first of six dives and did not relinquish top position as he scored 554 points.

China's Siyi Xie and Yuan Cao were second and third with 539.15 and 510.05 points respectively.

British pair Tom Daley and Grace Reid went in the mixed 3m synchro springboard and failed to make it on to the podium as they finished fourth.