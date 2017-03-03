Diving World Series: GB's Jack Laugher & Chris Mears win silver

From the section

Mears (top) and Laugher won Olympic Gold at Rio 2016

British pair Jack Laugher and Chris Mears took 3m synchro silver at the opening leg of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series in Beijing.

The Olympic champions scored 427.98 but could not match hosts China (450.39), while Russia (419.25) won bronze.

Compatriots Tom Daley and Dan Goodfellow came fourth in the men's 10m synchro and women's 10m pair Lois Toulson and Tonia Couch finished fifth.

Grace Reid and Katherine Torrance also came fifth in the women's 3m synchro.