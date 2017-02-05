National Diving Cup: Teens Torrance and Williams secure titles

"I want to keep pushing boundaries and one-day be GB's best female diver"

Katherine Torrance underlined her status as one of British Diving's rising stars with a third title on the final day of the National Cup in Plymouth.

Torrance, 18, won the 1m event on Friday, synchronised 3m title on Saturday before sealing her individual 3m success.

"I won all the titles I wanted to, so can't complain really," Torrance said.

Noah Williams, 16, was the surprise winner of the individual 10m final.

Torrance, who claimed gold at the inaugural European Games in 2015, trains alongside Olympic champions Jack Laugher and Chris Mears in Leeds. She insists she has been motivated by their success last summer.

"It was really inspiring watching Chris and Jack and shows what can be achieved," she said.

"Hopefully I can push on, because I really want to one day be the best female diver in Britain."

Williams trains with Tom Daley at the London Aquatics Centre and with the Olympic bronze medallist skipping the event as he eases back into competition following a back injury, the teenager seized his opportunity.

He scored 477.95 to finish ahead of Matty Lee (471.85) and Matthew Dixon (432.70) in third, with Olympic bronze medallist Dan Goodfellow fourth.

"I'm in shock if I'm honest, but it was a really good competition and a great experience," he told BBC Sport.

"Diving next to Tom Daley is brilliant because it gives you a goal and a real target as to where you want to get to yourself."

The next competition for Britain's top divers will be the season-opening World Series event in Rostock, Germany 24-26 February.