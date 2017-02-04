British National Diving Cup: Grace Reid & Katherine Torrance secure debut gold

Grace Reid (left) won gold in the mixed 3m springboard synchro at the 2016 European Aquatics Championships with Tom Daley

Grace Reid and Katherine Torrance won synchronised 3m gold at the British National Diving Cup, despite only teaming up in the past week.

Rio Olympian Reid, 20, and Torrance, 18, scored 274.05 to claim victory.

"Considering that's only our second training session this week, I think we did pretty well," Reid told BBC Sport.

Gemma McArthur (individual 10m), Jack Haslam (3m), Matty Dixon and Noah William (synchronised 10m) were the other gold medallists on day two.

With world champion Rebecca Gallantree having retired after the Rio Olympics and Alicia Blagg moving to Florida to study, British Diving is searching for a new women's synchronised 3m partnership.

Reid and Torrance now look strong contenders to be selected for the World Series, which begins in Germany later this month.

"I'm just going for synchro rather than individual events at the moment so for me it's really important and I don't think we did too bad at all," Torrance told BBC Sport.

Reid added: "I think the partnership looks strong already and we've lots to build on."

Olympian Lois Toulson, 17, was unable to add a third gold medal to the two she won on the opening day of competition in Plymouth.

She was the favourite for individual 10m gold but could not repeat her strong showing in the preliminary round, finishing with bronze as Gemma McArthur took the title ahead of Shanice Lobb.

McArthur's score of 249.90 was enough to put her in contention for the Scotland squad for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

"It's an absolute dream of mine to go and I'm so pleased to have put those five dives together," she told BBC Sport.

The British National Diving Cup concludes on Sunday with Reid and Torrance set to contest individual 3m springboard honours, while Olympic bronze medallist Dan Goodfellow will return for the individual 10m platform event.