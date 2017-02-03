British National Cup: Jack Laugher & Chris Mears win on return

Jack Laugher and Chris Mears added the Olympic title to their Commonwealth and European crowns in Rio

Olympic champions Jack Laugher and Chris Mears marked their return to action with synchronised 3m springboard gold at the British National Cup.

Laugher - who alongside Mears earned Britain's first Olympic diving title in Rio - also claimed individual 1m gold on the opening day in Plymouth.

"I felt more nervous today than during the Olympics," Laugher told BBC Sport.

Tom Daley and Grace Reid, who claimed European gold in London last year, won the mixed 3m springboard event.

Daley then teamed up with Tonia Couch for the mixed 10m platform competition, where they were surprisingly beaten by City of Leeds Diving duo Lois Toulson and Matty Lee.

Toulson also claimed gold in the women's synchronised 10m platform event alongside her Olympic partner Couch.

"It's amazing because we haven't spent more than a few hours training together for that event," Touslon told BBC Sport.

"We talked about food up there at the top and that really takes the pressure off," added Lee.

Katherine Torrance won the women's 1m springboard competition and will return for her favoured individual 3m event on Sunday.