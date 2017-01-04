BBC Sport - Team GB gold medal divers Jack Laugher and Chris Mears upset by coach quitting
Olympic diving champions fume as coach quits
- From the section Diving
British gold medal winning divers Jack Laugher and Chris Mears blame British Diving and say it is "a massive insult" as their coach Adrian Hinchcliffe quits his job at Leeds Council to take on a full-time role as Australia's head of diving.
READ MORE: Olympic diving champion furious after diving coach quits GB role
