Para-cycling Track World Championships: British duo win second gold

Sophie Thornhill and Helen Scott helped Great Britain finish top of the medal table with 11 golds

Britain's Sophie Thornhill and Helen Scott claimed their second gold in as many days at the Para-cycling Track World Championships in Brazil.

The duo set a new world record en route to winning the time trial on Saturday.

And they repeated the feat in the 200m sprint, setting a new mark in qualifying before beating Australia's Jessica Gallagher and Madison Janssen to gold on Sunday.

The teams will meet again next month at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The world record went twice during qualification for the final as the British pair clocked 10.891sec, lowering the time set by Gallagher and Jannssen.

There was also tandem success for Britain in the men's 200m sprint.

Neil Fachie and pilot Matthew Rotherham proved too strong for Tristan Bangma and Patrick Bos of the Netherlands to win gold while James Ball and Peter Mitchell defeated Australia's Brad Henderson and Thomas Clarke in the race for bronze.

Britain also celebrated gold in the C1-5 team sprint, held over 750m, as Louis Rolfe, Jon-Allan Butterworth and Jody Cundy overcame the Chinese trio of Zhangyu Li, Guoping Wei and Shanzhang Lai.

Those results ensured that Great Britain finished top of the medal table with 11 gold, four silver and three bronze,