Winter Paralympics: GB pairs second and third at slalom halfway point

From the section

Fitzpatrick and Kehoe were fourth in the slalom at last year's World Championships

Winter Paralympics on the BBC Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-18 March Time in Pyeongchang: GMT +9 Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 live and via the BBC Sport website. Television coverage on Channel 4.

British pairs Menna Fitzpatrick and Jen Kehoe and Millie Knight and Brett Wild are second and third after the first run of the women's visually-impaired slalom at the Winter Paralympics.

Fitzpatrick and Kehoe, who have two silvers and a bronze already, are 0.66 seconds behind Slovakia's Henrieta Farkasova and Natalia Subrtova.

Double silver medallists Knight and Wild are a further 0.03 seconds back.

Kelly Gallagher and Gary Smith are sixth, 3.77 seconds off the lead.

The second run starts at 03:30 GMT.

More to follow.