BBC Sport - Winter Paralympics: Britain's James Whitley finishes 10th in alpine slalom
Watch: Britain's Whitley finishes 10th in alpine slalom
- From the section Disability Sport
Watch Britain's James Whitley match his best finish at the Winter Paralympics by finishing 10th in alpine slalom on the penultimate day.
READ MORE: Britain's Scott Meenagh 14th & James Whitley 10th in Pyeongchang
Available to UK only.
