Winter Paralympics: GB's Ben Moore, James Barnes-Miller & Owen Pick miss out on medals

Ben Moore
Ben Moore recovered from a broken foot in August to take his place at the Games
Winter Paralympics on the BBC
Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-18 March Time in Pyeongchang: GMT +9
Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 live and via the BBC Sport website. Television coverage on Channel 4.

Great Britain's snowboarding trio Ben Moore, James Barnes-Miller and Owen Pick all missed out on medals in their Winter Paralympic banked slalom events.

Moore was seventh in the SB-UL upper limb category, three places ahead of Barnes-Miller.

Pick was in ninth in the lower limb SB-LL2 event.

It means Britain remain on five medals, two short of the UK Sport target of seven, with two days of competition remaining in Pyeongchang.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts
Chill Factore - Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired