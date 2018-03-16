Winter Paralympics: GB's Ben Moore, James Barnes-Miller & Owen Pick miss out on medals

Ben Moore recovered from a broken foot in August to take his place at the Games

Winter Paralympics on the BBC Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-18 March Time in Pyeongchang: GMT +9 Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 live and via the BBC Sport website. Television coverage on Channel 4.

Great Britain's snowboarding trio Ben Moore, James Barnes-Miller and Owen Pick all missed out on medals in their Winter Paralympic banked slalom events.

Moore was seventh in the SB-UL upper limb category, three places ahead of Barnes-Miller.

Pick was in ninth in the lower limb SB-LL2 event.

It means Britain remain on five medals, two short of the UK Sport target of seven, with two days of competition remaining in Pyeongchang.

More to follow.