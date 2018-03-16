Winter Paralympics: GB's Ben Moore, James Barnes-Miller & Owen Pick miss out on medals
-
- From the section Disability Sport
|Winter Paralympics on the BBC
|Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-18 March Time in Pyeongchang: GMT +9
|Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 live and via the BBC Sport website. Television coverage on Channel 4.
Great Britain's snowboarding trio Ben Moore, James Barnes-Miller and Owen Pick all missed out on medals in their Winter Paralympic banked slalom events.
Moore was seventh in the SB-UL upper limb category, three places ahead of Barnes-Miller.
Pick was in ninth in the lower limb SB-LL2 event.
It means Britain remain on five medals, two short of the UK Sport target of seven, with two days of competition remaining in Pyeongchang.
More to follow.