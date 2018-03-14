Winter Paralympics: Menna Fitzpatrick and Jen Kehoe lie second in giant slalom

Fitzpatrick and Kehoe won bronze in the giant slalom at last year's World Championships

Winter Paralympics on the BBC Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-18 March Time in Pyeongchang: GMT +9 Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 live and via the BBC Sport website. Television coverage on Channel 4.

Britain's Menna Fitzpatrick and Jen Kehoe are second after the first run of the women's visually-impaired giant slalom at the Winter Paralympics.

Fitzpatrick and Kehoe, who won silver in Tuesday's super combined, clocked a time of one minute 14.45 seconds.

They are 3.62 seconds behind Slovakia's all-conquering pair of Henrieta Farkasova and Natalia Subrtova

Kelly Gallagher and Gary Smith are fifth, with double silver medallists Millie Knight and Brett Wild sixth.

The second run starts at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre at 05:00 GMT.

After crashing out of their opening downhill race, Fitzpatrick and Kehoe have gone from strength to strength, winning a silver and a bronze in their following two events.

They are half a second clear of Australia's Melissa Perrine and her guide Christian Geiger with German pair Noemi Ewa Ristau and Lucien Gerkau a further 0.68 seconds adrift.