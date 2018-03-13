BBC Sport - Britain's strongest disabled man has a global ambition
Meet Britain's strongest disabled man
- From the section Disability Sport
A former soldier who had his leg amputated after an Army training accident is aiming to become the world's strongest disabled man.
Mark Smith, from Milton Keynes, set a world record in January by pulling two lorries over a distance of 20m (66ft) in under 25 seconds at Brands Hatch in Kent.
The 33-year-old will be back at Brands Hatch in April to compete in England's Strongest Disabled Man competition.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired