A former soldier who had his leg amputated after an Army training accident is aiming to become the world's strongest disabled man.

Mark Smith, from Milton Keynes, set a world record in January by pulling two lorries over a distance of 20m (66ft) in under 25 seconds at Brands Hatch in Kent.

The 33-year-old will be back at Brands Hatch in April to compete in England's Strongest Disabled Man competition.