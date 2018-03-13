BBC Sport - Winter Paralympics: Menna Fitzpatrick & Jen Kehoe claim super combined silver
Watch: Britain's Fitzpatrick & Kehoe win silver
- From the section Disability Sport
Watch Great Britain's Menna Fitzpatrick and guide Jen Kehoe claim a Winter Paralympics silver medal in the women's visually impaired super combined event.
READ MORE: Bibian Mentel-Spee wins gold against the odds
Available to UK only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired