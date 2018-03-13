Winter Paralympics: Menna Fitzpatrick and Jen Kehoe second after first super combined run

Fitzpatrick and Kehoe are seeking their second Winter Paralympic medals

Winter Paralympics Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-18 March

Britain's Menna Fitzpatrick and guide Jen Kehoe are in second place after the super G run of the women's visually impaired super combined event at the Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang.

The event also includes the slalom, which starts at 06:00 GMT, with the combined times added together.

Fitzpatrick and Kehoe are 1.65 seconds behind double gold medallist Henrieta Farkasova of Slovakia.

Britain's double silver medallists Millie Knight and Brett Wild are third.

The third GB pairing - Kelly Gallagher and Gary Smith - are seventh.

Fitzpatrick had crashed out of Saturday's downhill race but recovered superbly to take bronze behind Farkasova and her guide Natalia Subrtova and Knight and Wild in Sunday's individual super G.