BBC Sport - 'Guys, come on, it's the Paralympics' - Pick unhappy with start gate issues

Great Britain snowboarder Owen Pick says issues with the start gates and the delays that ensued affected his performance in the snowboard cross event at the Winter Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang.

READ MORE: GB miss out on snowboard cross medals

