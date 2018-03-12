BBC Sport - Winter Paralympics: Finland's Matti Suur-Hamari wins gold in snowboard cross

Finland's Suur-Hamari wins gold in snowboard cross

Matti Suur-Hamari of Finland wins gold in the men's snowboard cross SB-LL2 event on day three of the Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang.

