BBC Sport - Winter Paralympics: Finland's Matti Suur-Hamari wins gold in snowboard cross
Finland's Suur-Hamari wins gold in snowboard cross
- From the section Disability Sport
Matti Suur-Hamari of Finland wins gold in the men's snowboard cross SB-LL2 event on day three of the Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang.
