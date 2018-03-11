BBC Sport - Winter Paralympics: GB skiers win super G silver and bronze

GB win super G silver and bronze

Watch Great Britain win silver and bronze in the women's super G for visually-impaired skiers on day two of the Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang.

