BBC Sport - Winter Paralympics: GB skiers win super G silver and bronze
GB win super G silver and bronze
- From the section Disability Sport
Watch Great Britain win silver and bronze in the women's super G for visually-impaired skiers on day two of the Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang.
WATCH MORE: Meet 'Stubber' the GB Para-snowboarder
Available to UK only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired