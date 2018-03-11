Winter Paralympics: GB skiers win super-G silver and bronze

Winter Paralympics on the BBC Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-18 March Time in Pyeongchang: GMT +9 Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 live and via the BBC Sport website. Television coverage on Channel 4.

Britain won silver and bronze in the women's super-G for visually-impaired skiers on day two of the 2018 Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang.

Millie Knight and Brett Wild claimed their second silver medals of the Games after finishing second in the downhill.

Menna Fitzpatrick and Jen Kehoe were third with defending champion Kelly Gallagher and guide Gary Smith eighth.

Slovakia's Henrieta Farkasova and Natalia Subrtova won their second gold, after claiming the downhill on day one.

Knight's downhill medal on Saturday, a year after suffering concussion in a race crash, has clearly boosted the 19-year-old's confidence.

Knight and Wild were the first to tackle the course, which has similar speed and technical features to the downhill, on Sunday morning and they set the standard at one minute, 33.76 seconds.

But the lead did not last long as once again Farkasova and Subrtova, who have been the star act on the World Cup circuit this season, showed their class, going 3.59 seconds quicker.

After falling on the first bend of Saturday's downhill, Fitzpatrick, also 19, and Kehoe had a point to prove and they did it in style, holding off the challenge of Belgium's Eleanor Sana and her sister Chloe for their first Paralympic medal.

Both teenagers have just 5% vision and communicate with their guides during their race via bluetooth headsets while the guides also wear orange bibs for easier recognition on the slopes.

The double success means Britain are now on three medals after two days of competition, having been set a target of between six and 12 medals by UK Sport for the event with an ambition of at least seven.

The next alpine skiing event will be Tuesday's Super Combined.

