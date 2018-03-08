BBC Sport - Winter Paralympics: GB Snowboarder Owen Pick on journey from army to Pyeongchang

'I wonder if I can do that on one leg?'

Paralympics GB snowboarder Owen Pick tells BBC Look East how he has made it to Pyeongchang eight years after having his leg amputated.

The 26-year-old from Suffolk lost his leg while serving with the British Army in Afghanistan and will be Great Britain's flagbearer at the Winter Paralympics opening ceremony on Friday.

