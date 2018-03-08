BBC Sport - GB's Paralympic flag bearer Owen Pick: Eight years ago I was fighting for this flag
'Eight years ago I was fighting for this flag'
- From the section Disability Sport
Snowboarder Owen Pick will be Great Britain's flagbearer at the Winter Paralympics opening ceremony in South Korea on Friday.
READ MORE:Winter Paralympics ones to watch
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired