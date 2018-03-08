Sarah Storey withdraws from Para-cycling Track Worlds over yellow fever fear

Storey won three gold medals at the Rio Paralympics

The 14-time Paralympic gold medallist Sarah Storey has withdrawn from this month's UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships after an outbreak of yellow fever in Rio de Janeiro.

The 40-year-old had her second child, Charlie, in October.

But she says she made the decision to pull out after the advice regarding a vaccination changed last week.

"I am disappointed not to compete but the health and well-being of my family is far more important," she said.

"There are risks around the yellow fever vaccination in certain groups including breastfeeding women and babies under the age of nine months.

"As Charlie is still only four-and-a-half months and breastfed this means neither of us can be vaccinated and therefore I am not prepared to risk travelling as the infection results in a high percentage of fatalities."

Storey will now focus on August's Para-cycling Road World Championships in Italy.