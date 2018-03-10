Winter Paralympics: Millie Knight and Brett Wild win downhill silver

Knight and guide Wild are reigning world champions in the downhill discipline

Winter Paralympics on the BBC Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-18 March Time in Pyeongchang: GMT +9 Coverage: Follow on Radio 5 live and via the BBC Sport website. Television coverage on Channel 4.

Britain's Millie Knight and guide Brett Wild took downhill silver on the opening day of the Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang.

The pair, who are the reigning world champions, finished 0.86 seconds behind defending Paralympic champions Henrieta Farkasova and guide Natalia Subrtova.

Knight, 19, is competing at her second Games while Wild is making his debut.

"I can't stop smiling. It is the best feeling in the world," Knight told BBC Sport afterwards.

"I was quite nervous at the start gate but once we pushed out, it was purely about doing what we had to do and thinking about the technical aspects down the course."

Knight's Great Britain team-mate Menna Fitzpatrick crashed early on in her run at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre but seemed unhurt.

GB have been set a target of between six and 12 medals by UK Sport in South Korea with an ambition of at least seven.

Knight, who only has 5% vision and is registered blind, was the youngest member of the Great Britain team four years ago in Sochi, but at 15 was too young to compete in the speed events.

She started to work with Wild, a submariner with the British Army, two years ago and the pair, who communicate during the race via bluetooth headsets, triumphed at last year's Worlds.

But Knight suffered a bad crash at 115km/h at the end of the race which left her with concussion and affected her confidence.

"There were times when I didn't think I could get back," she admitted after Saturday's race.

"I'm not going to lie, it was a tough recovery but we have such great support staff so there are a lot of people to thank."

Wild, who will guide Knight again in Sunday's super-G was thrilled the pair could peak at the right time.

"We've been working so hard and all season but we've been so far away from Henrieta and Natalia so to cross the line and see we were only 0.8 behind, we knew it was a good run," he said.

"It's gutting to be behind them but it is still phenomenal for us and great to be back in the mix. I've never felt so proud in my life."