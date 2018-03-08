Winter Paralympics: Snowboarder Owen Pick to carry GB flag at opening ceremony

Owen Pick is one of three snowboarders on the Great Britain team

Snowboarder Owen Pick will be Great Britain's flagbearer at the Winter Paralympics opening ceremony in South Korea on Friday.

Games debutant Pick, 26, lost his leg aged 18 while serving with the British Army in Afghanistan.

He will lead out the British team at the 35,000-capacity Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium.

"To represent my country under the same flag as I fought under is huge for me," he told BBC Sport.

"I got a message from the British Paralympic Association on Wednesday saying they needed to speak to me after my team meeting.

"I thought I was in trouble, but I found out I was going to be flag bearer, which was amazing.

"I had no idea. I was really really surprised and happy when I found out. It's wicked."

Up to 670 athletes from 68 nations, including Russians competing under a neutral flag, will walk out into the stadium at the opening ceremony, which begins at 11:00 GMT.

Two North Korean competitors, who will race in cross-country skiing, are expected to walk under a united flag with South Korea's athletes, as happened at the Winter Olympics.

What are GB's medal targets?

Britain's 17-strong team will be their biggest at a Winter Paralympics since Turin 2006, when 20 athletes took part, including a para-ice hockey team.

GB will be represented in five sports - alpine skiing, snowboard, wheelchair curling and the two Nordic skiing disciplines of biathlon and cross country.

Scott Meenagh will be the first British athlete to compete in Nordic skiing at a Paralympics in 20 years.

Four years ago in Sochi, GB took home six medals, their highest tally for 30 years. There was gold for Kelly Gallagher and guide Charlotte Evans in the super-G, a wheelchair curling bronze, plus fourskiing medals in the visually-impaired category for Jade Etherington, who retired after the Games, and her guide Caroline Powell.

Kelly Gallagher (right) and Charlotte Evans won Britain's first medal on snow - at an Olympics or Paralympics - in Sochi

The target for GB at Pyeongchang is to win between six and 12 medals, with an ambition of at least seven. If achieved, it would be their second-highest medal haul after the 10 at Innsbruck, Austria, in 1984 and their best since National Lottery funding began in 1997.

"It is quite a lot, and it's also a really tough target," said ParalympicsGB's chef de mission Penny Briscoe.

"Not that we should be daunted by that, because obviously investment is linked to performance.

"And the increased investment post-Sochi means that we're hoping that that will have had a positive impact on the preparation of the athletes."

Who are ParalympicsGB's prospects?

Gallagher, with guide Gary Smith, will compete in four out of the five alpine skiing disciplines, and will defend her super-G title, but is coming in off an injury-hit 2017.

She will be joined in the visually-impaired classification by teenagers Menna Fitzpatrick (guided by Jennifer Kehoe) and Millie Knight (guided by Brett Wild).

The pair, both 19, will begin the British interest on Saturday when they compete in the downhill at 00:30 GMT and will carry GB's greatest medal prospect, along with Gallagher, on the alpine slopes.

Fitzpatrick was the first Briton to become overall IPC World Cup champion in 2016 and Knight took gold among four individual medals at the 2017 World Championships.

Millie Knight and her guide Brett Wild made their international debut in March 2016

GB will have snowboard interest at a Paralympics for the first time, after the sport's introduction four years ago, with James Barnes-Miller and Ben Moore in the upper limb impairment classification and Pick in the lower limb classification.

All three will race in snowboard cross on Monday and banked slalom on Friday, and will offer outside chances of medals after all registered top-10 finishes at the most recent World Championships.

Four out of the five members of the 2014 bronze medal-winning wheelchair curling team, skipped by Aileen Neilson, will return in the hope of a repeated medal success.

The line-up of Neilson, Gregor Ewan, Hugh Nibloe, Bob McPherson and Angie Malone won bronze at the 2017 World Championships at the same venue where they will start their Paralympic Games campaign against world champions Norway on Saturday.

What's happening with Russia?

Repeating what happened at the Winter Olympics last month, Russian athletes who are deemed to be clean by the International Paralympic Committee will be able to compete under a team known as Neutral Paralympic Athletes (NPA).

The Russian Paralympic Committee remains suspended after a report found evidence of state-sponsored doping.

Russia was also banned from the 2016 Paralympics in Rio

Around 30 Russian athletes, all of whom must have had at least two anti-doping tests in the past six months, are expected to compete across alpine skiing, biathlon, cross country, snowboard and wheelchair curling. That is compared with 68 athletes at Sochi, where Russia topped the medal table with a record total of 80.

Briscoe said the British Paralympic Association feels "comfortable" with the inclusion of Russian athletes at the Games.

"The IPC took a strong position regarding Russia in 2016," she said. "Some progress has been made but not as much as heeds to be."

"Strategically, the IPC has made a very good decision by allowing athletes who can demonstrate they are clean to compete in the Games. We hope eventually that NPC Russia can compete as part of the Paralympic family."

Will the weather affect the Games?

Temperatures in Pyeongchang are not as low as they were for the Olympics last month, sitting at about 0C. That could even reach 10C by the closing ceremony on Sunday 18 March - although it could drop to -7C for the opening ceremony.

However, snowfall since the end of the Olympics and further snowfall on Thursday could cause problems.

Alpine training at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre was cancelled on Wednesday because of low visibility and again succumbed to the weather on Thursday because of snowfall.

The snow has affected on the pre-event training for the skiers

IPC president Andrew Parsons told BBC Sport on Thursday: "We have a lot of snow today so we will have to see how that affects the opening ceremony, which is outdoors.

"We have been working closely with the organising committee but when it comes to the skiing we have to see how it goes - and see about the quality and how much snow we have. But we have experienced officials on the ground to make the right decisions.

"We are not worried about fitting everything in - there are plans in place."