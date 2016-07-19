Wheelchair Rugby Quad Nations: BBC TV & online coverage times

The United States beat Great Britain on their way to winning gold at 2008 Olympics, but Australia won gold in 2012 and 2016

The BBC has live coverage of all three days of the inaugural Wheelchair Rugby Quad Nations.

Taking place from 9-11 March at the Leicester Arena, the tournament brings together four of the world's best 'Murderball' teams for three days of intense competition.

European champions and hosts Great Britain will look to capitalise on home support in the four-team event.

All four teams will play each other over the first two days before the pool leaders go forward to the Sunday final and the third and fourth-place sides play for the bronze medal.

BBC coverage

Friday, 9 March

10:45-12:15, GB v US, Connected TV & online

12:45-14:15, Japan v Australia, Connected TV & online

19:15-20:45, GB v Japan, Connected TV and online

Saturday, 10 March

12:15-13:45, Japan v US, Connected TV & online

14:15-15:45, GB v Australia, Connected TV and Online

19:15-20:45, Australia v US, Connected TV and online

Sunday, 11 March

13:45-15:55, Third v Fourth, Connected TV & online

15:45-17:15, Final, Connected TV & online

