BBC Sport - Winter Paralympics 2018: Meet 'Stubber' the GB Para-snowboarder
Meet 'Stubber' the GB Para-snowboarder
- From the section Disability Sport
BBC Sport meets James Barnes-Miller - known as 'Stubber' to his friends and family - who talks us through his love of snowboarding as he prepares for the Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired