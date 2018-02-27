BBC Sport - Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics: Kelly Gallagher regains 'confidence and motivation'
Gallagher confidence back for Pyeongchang
- From the section Disability Sport
Sochi gold medallist Kelly Gallagher says her preparations for the Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang have come together "exceptionally well" after an injury hit couple of years.
The Northern Irish woman will represent Britain in four events in South Korea.
