Sochi gold medallist Kelly Gallagher says it is a relief to have secured a place in the visually impaired skiing at the Winter Palaympics.

Gallagher, from Northern Ireland, became Britain's first Winter Paralympics gold medallist in 2014 and will compete with new guide Gary Smith in Pyeongchang in March.

Report: Skier Gallagher secures GB place

