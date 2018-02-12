World Cup: Para-skiers Menna Fitzpatrick and Jen Kehoe win golds in Canada

Menna Fitzpatrick and Jen Kehoe will be challenging for medals in Pyeongchang

British Para-skiers Menna Fitzpatrick and guide Jen Kehoe continued their Winter Paralympics preparations with four medals, including two golds, at the World Cup finals in Canada.

The pair won one of the two visually impaired downhill races before also taking one of the two Super Gs.

They also won silvers in their other two races in the last major competition before the Games in March.

Team-mate Millie Knight and guide Brett Wild won three bronzes.

Welsh competitor Fitzpatrick, 19, who has just 5% vision, is set to make her Paralympic debut in Pyeongchang and pushed Slovakia's World Cup winner Henrieta Farkasova and guide Natalia Subrtova all the way.

Media playback is not supported on this device Para skier Fitzpatrick: 'I trust my guide with my life to get me down safely'

"It feels amazing," said Fitzpatrick afterwards. "We sent it down there and had a lot of speed going down."

Kehoe added: "It's been great having some strong competition and close races. That's what we want - good skiing and good races."

The Paralympic skiing events start on Saturday, 10 March.