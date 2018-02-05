New world wheelchair tennis number one Alfie Hewett talks to BBC Look East about being the best and his heart defect.

The 20-year-old, from Norwich, topped the rankings for the first time last week despite being knocked out in the first round of January's Australian Open.

Hewett had open heart surgery when he was six months old and has been told he will need another major operation at some stage, but he is confident it will not affect his career.