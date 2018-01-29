Alfie Hewett: British French Open champion achieves world number one status

Alfie Hewett was knocked out in the quarter-finals of the 2017 Australian Open

Great Britain's Alfie Hewett has risen to world number one in the ITF wheelchair tennis singles rankings for the first time in his career.

Hewett, 20, won the 2017 French Open and reached the final of the US Open.

He then became the first Briton to win the men's singles at the NEC Wheelchair Tennis Masters in Loughborough.

"Today, a dream of mine became a reality," Hewett posted. "It's been a journey, many highs and lows, pain and sacrifice, tears, fun and enjoyment."

The Norfolk player, who was knocked out in his first match at this month's Australian Open, becomes the second British man to hold top spot after fellow 2016 Paralympic medallist Gordon Reid.

He and Reid were beaten in the doubles final in Melbourne.