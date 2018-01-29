BBC Sport - IPC president: We are providing a 'level playing field'

We are providing a 'level playing field' - IPC President

The ban on Russia competing at the 2018 Winter Paralympics has been upheld by the International Paralympic Committee.

But Russian Para-athletes who can prove they are clean will be allowed to compete in Pyeongchang as neutrals.

Russia was banned from all Paralympic competition in August 2016 after details of state-sponsored doping.

The decision comes after all but two of the key measures needed for reinstatement, set out by an independent taskforce, were met.

The IPC said there is now a "different picture" in Russia, compared to 2016 when the country's anti-doping system was found to be "totally compromised, corrupted and open to abuse".

"Although the RPC remains suspended they have made significant progress and we have to recognise this," said IPC president Andrew Parsons.

READ MORE: IPC upholds Russian ban for Pyeongchang

