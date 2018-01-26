BBC Sport - Sophie Hahn 'very angry and upset' over classification claims
I was very angry and upset - Hahn
- From the section Disability Sport
Paralympic gold medallist Sophie Hahn says she was "very angry and upset" about claims she was competing in the wrong classification.
READ MORE: insert story once published
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired