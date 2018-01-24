Australian Open 2018: Gordon Reid, Alfie Hewett and Lucy Shuker beaten

Gordon Reid
Gordon Reid won his first Grand Slam at the Australian Open in 2016
Britons Gordon Reid, Alfie Hewett and Lucy Shuker lost their respective wheelchair singles quarter-finals at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

World number four Reid, who won the title in Melbourne in 2016, lost 6-1 6-3 to Japan's Shingo Kunieda.

French Open champion Hewett won the first set against Swede Stefan Olsson but went on to lose 1-6 6-3 6-4.

World number six Shuker, meanwhile, was beaten 2-6 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (6-4) by Germany's Sabine Ellerbrock.

Compatriot Andy Lapthorne lost the second of four round-robin matches in the quad wheelchair singles.

Lapthorne, who struggled with injury in the build-up to the tournament, had won his first match but lost 6-1 6-0 to world number three Dylan Alcott.

