'This might be the only shot I get'

BBC Look East meets three Para-athletes who will represent England at April's Commonwealth Games - including shot putter Joshua Bain, who is coached by his father.

Powerlifters Zoe Newson and Nathaniel Wilding, both coached at the Suffolk Spartans club, also give their thoughts on being selected for the Gold Coast event.

'This might be the only shot I get'

