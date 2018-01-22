BBC Sport - Chemical student preparing for one shot at Commonwealth glory
'This might be the only shot I get'
- From the section Disability Sport
BBC Look East meets three Para-athletes who will represent England at April's Commonwealth Games - including shot putter Joshua Bain, who is coached by his father.
Powerlifters Zoe Newson and Nathaniel Wilding, both coached at the Suffolk Spartans club, also give their thoughts on being selected for the Gold Coast event.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired