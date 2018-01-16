Stef Reid sets 2018 challenge with switch from long jump to track

Stef Reid became T44 long jump world champion at London 2017

Double Paralympic silver medallist Stef Reid will switch from the long jump to the track with a first major appearance over 60m at next month's Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix.

Reid, 33, won silver at both the London and Rio Paralympics and won World Championship gold in the T44 long jump in the capital last summer.

She was appointed MBE in the New Year Honours for services to athletics.

Reid will compete in Scotland for the first time since 2014.

"It's been a whirlwind 12 months - London 2017 couldn't have gone any better for me and it was the most perfect setting to win my first world title at home with family and friends," said Reid.

"2018 is a year where I intend to challenge myself in different and exciting ways, so to compete in my first ever major 60m race at the Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix is the perfect way to do just that."