BBC Sport - Winter Paralympics: Skier Gallagher hopeful place at Pyeongchang
Gallagher hopeful of Winter Paralympics place
- From the section Disability Sport
Kelly Gallagher talks about her wait to hear if she has made the Great Britain team for the Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang.
Gallagher won Britain's first ever Winter Paralympic gold medal at Sochi in 2014.
She missed out on one of the two designated slots for GB, but is hoping to get in when spare slots are allocated.
