Winter Paralympics: Great Britain name wheelchair curling team for Pyeongchang

Robert McPherson helped Great Britain win a bronze medal at Sochi 2014

Four of the wheelchair curling team that claimed bronze at Sochi 2014 will return for Great Britain at March's Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang.

Skip Aileen Neilson will contest her third Games, with Gregor Ewan and Robert McPherson their second.

Fellow Scot Angie Malone, 52, has competed at every Winter Paralympics since the sport made its debut in 2006.

Hugh Nibloe will make his debut after appearing on the Paralympic Inspiration Programme in Sochi.

Nibloe, 34, is a former rugby player who turned to wheelchair curling after being diagnosed with MS.

"We have all worked so hard over this cycle and are ready to return to Paralympic competition to take on the best in the world," said Neilson.

The team will compete at the Gangeung Curling Centre in Pyeongchang, which is the venue where the same group claimed a bronze medal for Scotland at the 2017 Wheelchair Curling World Championships.

It takes the number of Paralympic athletes currently selected for Great Britain to 14 after nine alpine skiers and snowboarders were announced earlier.

Malone is Great Britain's most decorated Paralympic curler after also winning a silver medal at Turin in 2006.