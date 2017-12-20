Para-skiing: Second podium in two days for for Wales' Menna Fitzpatrick

Menna Fitzpatrick (R), who has 5% vision skis behind guide Jennifer Kehoe (L) in competitions

Welsh para-skier Menna Fitzpatrick and guide Jennifer Kehoe continued their impressive start to the season on day two of the Kuhtai World Cup.

The pair were third in the visually impaired giant slalom a day after taking a silver medal in the same discipline.

Fitzpatrick, 18, and Kehoe completed two runs in 2 minutes 15.32 seconds.

Reigning Paralympic champion Kelly Gallagher and guide Gary Smith finished fourth in 2:18.44.

Fellow British skier Millie Knight was sixth with her guide Brett Wild, finishing in 2:25.96.

The race was won by Slovakia's Henrieta Farkasova and guide Natalia Subrtova.

Menna Fitzpatrick said: "It's really amazing how we are able to consistently be in the top five, because it's so close. It's amazing to come away with a trophy.

"We just came out here to do our best and that's exactly what we did. We're improving each run so if we keep doing that we'll definitely be on track for [the Winter Paralympics in] March."