Commonwealth Games: Sophie Hahn & Kadeena Cox in England Para-athletics squad

Sophie Hahn is the world record holder in the T38 100m

Paralympic champions Sophie Hahn and Kadeena Cox have been named in an 18-strong England squad for the Para-athletics events at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

They will both be making their Games debut in the T38 100m event in Australia in April.

Hahn, 21, is the world and Paralympic champion.

Cox, 26, won 400m gold at Rio 2016 and took silver behind Hahn at this year's World Championships in London.

"I've been lucky enough to compete at Paralympic and World Championships, so to get a chance to compete at these Games as well is very special," said Cox.

Among the others named in the team are Glasgow 2014 bronze medallist Jade Jones-Hall, who was also named in the England Para-triathlon squad, and her husband Callum Hall, who will take part in the marathon.

Richard Chiassaro, who won bronze in the T54 200m at London 2017, will compete in the 1500m.

The Games, which run from 4-15 April, feature the biggest ever Para-sport programme, with 38 medal events across seven sports.

England squad: Amar Aichoun (T38 100m), Katrina Hart (T38 100m), Nicole Emerson (T54 1500m & T54 Marathon), Richard Chiassaro (T54 1500m), Jade Jones (T54 1500m & T54 Marathon), Zac Shaw (T12 100m), James Arnott (T47 100m), Dillon Labrooy (T54 1500m), Nathan Maguire (T54 1500m), Simon Lawson (T54 Marathon), John Smith (T54 Marathon), Joshua Bain (F38 shot), Callum Hall (T54 Marathon), Sophie Hahn (T38 100m), Kadeena Cox (T38 100m), Daphne Schrager (T35 100m), Maria Verdeille (T35 100m), Molly Kingsbury (T38 long jump).