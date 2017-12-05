IPC Powerlifting World Championships: Britain's Zoe Newson wins bronze

From the section

Zoe Newson is a double Paralympic bronze medallisy

Britain's Zoe Newson has won bronze in the women's -45kg division at the IPC Powerlifting World Championships in Mexico City.

China's Lingling Guo took gold and broke the world record in her first major competition, the 28-year-old setting a new mark of 110kg.

Turkey's Nazmiye Muratli took silver with a lift of 107kg.

Newson, 25, a double Paralympic bronze medallist with medals at London and Rio, managed 97kg to finish third.