IPC Powerlifting World Championships: Britain's Zoe Newson wins bronze
- From the section Disability Sport
Britain's Zoe Newson has won bronze in the women's -45kg division at the IPC Powerlifting World Championships in Mexico City.
China's Lingling Guo took gold and broke the world record in her first major competition, the 28-year-old setting a new mark of 110kg.
Turkey's Nazmiye Muratli took silver with a lift of 107kg.
Newson, 25, a double Paralympic bronze medallist with medals at London and Rio, managed 97kg to finish third.