Wheelchair Tennis Masters: Alfie Hewett beats Gordon Reid in all-British final

Alfie Hewett won the French Open in June

Alfie Hewett beat compatriot Gordon Reid in straight sets to become the first British singles player to win the Wheelchair Tennis Masters.

Hewett, beaten by Reid in last year's Paralympic final, won 6-3 6-2 in one hour and 18 minutes in Loughborough.

The 19-year-old trailed 3-0 in the first set, but won eight straight games to take the opener and establish a lead he would hold on to in the second.

"It was probably one of the best matches I have played," said Hewett.

"Gordon is a great competitor. I am really proud of this win."

Hewett, who won the French Open in June, moves to second in the world rankings.

As a doubles pairing, Reid and Hewett have won two Wimbledon titles, the US Open and a Paralympic silver medal.

Reid, 26, added: "Alfie has had a brilliant week and played some class tennis.

"I have been part of the journey and watched him from 12 years old to here now, I am proud of what he has done in the sport."

Fellow Briton Andy Lapthorne plays American David Wagner later on Sunday in the quad final, knowing a win will see him become world number one.