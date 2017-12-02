Wheelchair Tennis Masters: Gordon Reid to face Alfie Hewett in all-British final

From the section

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid have won two Wimbledon titles together as a doubles pairing

Wheelchair Tennis Masters Venue: Loughborough University Tennis Centre Dates: 29 Nov-3 Dec

Alfie Hewett will play Gordon Reid in an all-British final at the Wheelchair Tennis Masters in Loughborough.

Reid, 26, beat Japan's Shingo Kunieda 7-5 6-4 in his semi-final, while Hewett triumphed 6-0 6-2 against Belgium's defending champion Joachim Gerard.

As a doubles pairing, Reid and Hewett, 19, have won two Wimbledon titles, the US Open and a Paralympic silver medal.

