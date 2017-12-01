Wheelchair Tennis Masters: Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett progress to semi-finals

From the section

Reid will play Japan's Shingo Kunieda in the semi-finals

Wheelchair Tennis Masters Venue: Loughborough University Tennis Centre Dates: 29 Nov-3 Dec Coverage: Watch live across Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Britain's Gordon Reid came from 5-1 down in a deciding set to beat top seed Gustavo Fernandez and earn a semi-final place at the Wheelchair Tennis Masters.

The 26-year-old Paralympic men's singles champion defeated his Argentine opponent 6-3 1-6 7-5 and will play Japan's Shingo Kunieda next.

Reid's compatriot Alfie Hewett beat Stephane Houdet of France 2-6 7-5 6-4 and also made the semi-finals.

He will face Belgium's defending champion Joachim Gerard.

In the women's singles, Lucy Shuker forced Dutchwoman Marjolein Buis into a deciding third set but was defeated 6-2 6-7 (4-6) 6-2 and was knocked out.

Anthony Cotterill lost his quad singles match with Australia's Heath Davidson 4-6 6-4 0-6, meaning he too has been eliminated.