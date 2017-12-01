Wheelchair Tennis Masters: Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett progress to semi-finals

Gordon Reid
Reid will play Japan's Shingo Kunieda in the semi-finals
Wheelchair Tennis Masters
Venue: Loughborough University Tennis Centre Dates: 29 Nov-3 Dec
Coverage: Watch live across Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Britain's Gordon Reid came from 5-1 down in a deciding set to beat top seed Gustavo Fernandez and earn a semi-final place at the Wheelchair Tennis Masters.

The 26-year-old Paralympic men's singles champion defeated his Argentine opponent 6-3 1-6 7-5 and will play Japan's Shingo Kunieda next.

Reid's compatriot Alfie Hewett beat Stephane Houdet of France 2-6 7-5 6-4 and also made the semi-finals.

He will face Belgium's defending champion Joachim Gerard.

In the women's singles, Lucy Shuker forced Dutchwoman Marjolein Buis into a deciding third set but was defeated 6-2 6-7 (4-6) 6-2 and was knocked out.

Anthony Cotterill lost his quad singles match with Australia's Heath Davidson 4-6 6-4 0-6, meaning he too has been eliminated.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired