Wheelchair Tennis Masters: Gordon Reid and Andy Lapthorne win on day two

Gordon Reid won the inaugural men's wheelchair singles title at Wimbledon in 2016

Wheelchair Tennis Masters Venue: Loughborough University Tennis Centre Dates: 29 Nov-3 Dec Coverage: Watch live across Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Britain's Gordon Reid won his second pool match at the Wheelchair Tennis Masters to keep alive his chances of a semi-final place in Loughborough.

Having lost against defending champion Joachim Gerard in the men's singles on Wednesday, Reid went on to beat French fifth seed Nicolas Peifer 3-6 6-4 6-3.

Fellow Briton Andy Lapthorne reached the quad singles semis after beating Australian Heath Davidson 6-2 7-5.

But there were defeats for team-mates Alfie Hewett and Lucy Shuker.

Hewett, world number two in the men's singles, was a set up against eighth-seed Shingo Kunieda of Japan but was hindered by a shoulder injury before losing 2-6 6-4 6-2.

Shuker, meanwhile, fell to her second defeat of the season-ending tournament in the women's singles, as South African Kgothatso Montjane won 6-1 6-2.

The singles event features two pools of four players, with the top two from each group progressing to the semi-finals.

The quad singles has two pools of three competitors, with the top two players reaching the semis.

Doubles partners Reid and Hewett both have one win and one defeat to their name in their respective groups.

Fourth seed Reid will now face world number one Gusatavo Fernandez of Argentina in pool A on Friday, while Hewett plays third seed Stephane Houdet in pool B.

Shuker concludes the group stages against Marjolein Buis of the Netherlands, while Britain's Antony Cotterill competes in the men's quads singles against Davidson.